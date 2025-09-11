Felson Palad on being Donita Rose’s ‘virgin husband’

Felson Palad admits he didn’t expect the online buzz that followed after his wife, actress and chef Donita Rose, revealed that he was a virgin before their marriage.

Appearing together on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on Thursday, Felson shared how the label “the virgin husband” quickly became attached to his name.

“[The virgin husband, but] not innocent,” Felson quipped, recalling how he instantly became a top Google search. “I called her right away and said, ‘Uy, dehado ako du’n ah. I saw that I was number one on Google that day as ‘the virgin husband.’ But you know what, it worked.”

Breaking Stereotypes

Donita explained that some people tend to doubt men who remain virgins past their thirties.

“Apparently kasi sa mga lalaki, parang questionable kung bakit virgin ka at the age of 37. It’s either one or the other—it’s either babaero ka or you’re gay,” she said.

Felson confirmed the truth behind Donita’s earlier revelation.

“Yes,” he said firmly. “I was still a virgin before our marriage.”

Standing by His Beliefs

Felson explained that his decision stemmed from his role as a youth and worship pastor, where he felt the need to embody the values he taught.

“I speak and talk to the youth. I have to walk the talk. But then again, I said, hindi naman din ako inosente. Of course, I had my fair share of rebelliousness. But I did not come to a point to give myself away,” he clarified.

Humor and Honesty

Boy Abunda recalled the story of actors EA Guzman and Shaira Diaz, who agreed to wait until marriage after 12 years of being together. Donita quickly contrasted their experience with laughter:

“Gosh, wow! Sa amin six months. Atat na atat na kami. Sorry,” she said, with Felson joking, “Nabuking tayo!”

Donita added that Felson even teased her after they got their marriage documents. “He had a joke for me after we got our papers from the judge,” she said with a smile, though she left the punchline for their private memory.