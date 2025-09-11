Fake NBI agent nabbed

Criminal charges has been filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against an individual for allegedly posing as an NBI agent and soliciting investments under false pretenses.

The suspect, male, was charged with Usurpation of Authority under Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code before the Iligan City Prosecutor's Office on 3 September 2025.

The case originated from a complaint stating that he falsely presented himself as an NBI agent to promote investments in FU DALU Agricultural Products Trading.

Investigation conducted by the NBI-Iligan District Office (NBI-ILDO), he repeatedly displayed a counterfeit NBI badge and identification, carried firearms, and introduced himself as an agent at both private and public events.

On one occasion, the suspect reportedly picked up complainants from the airport accompanied by armed individuals in police and military uniforms, reinforcing the false impression of official authority.

Multiple witnesses confirmed seeing the suspect flash his fake credentials and firearms while openly boasting about his supposed connections to the NBI.

A check with the NBI’s Human Resource Management Division confirmed that the suspect is not and has never been an employee or agent of the bureau.