Fake contractors nabbed for attempted extortion

Two men were arrested for allegedly using the name of Philippine National Railways (PNR) chairperson Michael Ted Macapagal to extort money from contractors, according to police.

Initial reports disclosed that the suspects — ages 60 and 57 — were apprehended inside the PNR compound in Tutuban, Manila, after Macapagal’s office alerted police.

Moriones Police Station commander Lt. Col. Gilbert Cruz said the men were posing as private contractors and had been using Macapagal’s name to solicit money. The chairperson’s office became suspicious after receiving reports about the men’s activities related to scrap metal projects.

“They pretended to know PNR chairman Michael Macapagal,” Cruz said. “The chairman put these people on hold after he found out that his name was being used regarding scrap projects at the PNR.”

According to the police investigation, the suspects’ modus operandi involved presenting fake documents and photos to trick victims into believing they had won a scrap metal bidding.

They would then demand a large sum of money with the promise of a project.

Macapagal said the scam has been happening for a long time, with the suspects allegedly extorting as much as P1 or P2 million from their victims.

“Sometimes it’s one million, sometimes two million. I don’t know, the people they cheated just came to me so I know it’s them because they have pictures with them,” Macapagal said.

He said he had previously reported the incidents to the National Bureau of Investigation.

The two suspects are being held at the Moriones Police Station and face charges of Usurpation of Authority or Official Function. They have refused to give statements.

Police are urging anyone who has been victimized by the scheme to come forward and file a complaint.

“To the general public, let’s just be careful of people who use my name and the name of any employee or official of the Philippine National Railways,” Macapagal said. “We do not give anyone the authority to ask for money from contractors. That is not allowed.”