Ex-NAPOLCOM official denies ties to DPWH Usec amid flood project probe

Former National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Vice Chairperson Alberto Bernardo on Thursday denied any relation to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, who has recently been linked to alleged flood control project anomalies.

In a Viber message sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE on the morning of 11 September, the former NAPOLCOM official clarified he had no dealings with the beleaguered DPWH official, who has claimed he was not sacked but merely on medical leave from 28 July to 27 October.

"Good morning Jing, just to clarify that I am not related to ex-DPWH Usec Roberto Bernardo and have no dealings with him. Thank you," Bernardo wrote.

The disclosure comes amid ongoing investigations into irregularities surrounding flood control projects, with the DPWH undersecretary’s alleged involvement still under scrutiny.