DSWD rolls out 24/7 airport helpdesks to safeguard kids from trafficking

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is rolling out stronger measures to protect Filipinos — especially children — as human trafficking remains a global challenge. These include issuing travel permits to minors traveling abroad (MTA) and setting up airport help desks.

Assistant Secretary Ada Colico of the DSWD’s Protective Services said help desks have been installed in international airports to assist children traveling alone or with companions other than their parents.

“So, sa ngayon po, gusto ko lang i-inform ang ating publiko na meron na rin tayong mga helpdesk, not only here in the DSWD Central Office, but also our helpdesks sa ating mga international airports. Sa kasalukuyan, meron po tayo sa Davao, sa Cebu, at sa Clark, at sa ngayon, inaayos pa rin po natin yung sa atin, dito sa Metro Manila, yung sa NAIA Terminals 1 and 3,” Colico said.

The DSWD issues travel permits to Filipino children who are either traveling alone or with a companion other than their parents to safeguard them from trafficking.

“Gusto ko lang linawin na ito ay base sa document na hinihingi po ng Immigration kapag po lalabas ang minors para mag-abroad na hindi kasama yung magulang. Ibig sabihin po, gusto lang nating proteksyunan yung atin pong mga kabataan na ma-traffic o maabuso or ma-exploit when they go abroad. So, kaya ito po ay proteksyon ng gobyerno para tulungan po yung ating mga minors,” Colico explained.

MTA processing hastened

The help desks are part of the Department’s continued efforts to strengthen MTA processing. In February, the DSWD launched its online MTA system, digitizing the process from application to permit issuance.

Under the online system, applicants submit documentary requirements digitally, and DSWD social workers conduct assessments and interviews online. Once compliant and payment is processed, the permit is issued electronically — eliminating the need to queue at field offices.

“Gusto ko lang ito sabihin sa publiko na ngayon po tayo ay digital na, tayo ay online na. Ibig sabihin po, no need for you to go dun sa aming mga Field Offices to apply for travel permit. Ibig sabihin nun, online lang, you just need to register and submit the necessary documents na kailangan at kami na po ang bahala sa assessment hanggang ma-interview kayo at gayon din hanggang ma-release na yung travel permit sa mga bata,” Colico said.

With help desks positioned in key international gateways, the DSWD aims to widen access to accurate information and provide real-time assistance.

“Yung ating help desk, ito po yung ating mga staff na naka-station po sa mga international airport natin para mag-assist sa publiko tungkol doon sa kanilang application sa ating travel clearance. So, kung meron po kayong katanungan, for example, pag kayo po ay na-offload, or meron po kayong mga requirements na biglang kinailangan po ng Immigration, but meron naman po kayong travel clearance na, or may inquiry kayo about the travel clearance, pwede po kayong lumapit sa aming mga helpdesks, kasi naka-station na po tayo sa airports, at ito po ay 24-7. 24-7, walang tulog,” Colico said.

With walk-in applications no longer accepted, Colico urged the public to visit the DSWD website and the agency’s official social media pages for accurate guidance.