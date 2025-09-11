Drug suspect nabbed in Pasig buy-bust

Operatives of the Pasig City Police Station's drug enforcement unit arrested a 23-year-old drug suspect during a buy-bust operation in Pasig City on Wednesday night.

The suspect was identified only by the alias Mata, a resident of Barangay Palatiw, Pasig City.

Confiscated from the suspect were fourteen heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing approximately 25 grams, with an estimated street value of ₱170,000. Also seized was ₱500 buy-bust money.

The arrested suspect was brought to the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility while pertinent documents are being prepared for the filing of appropriate charges against him.