Dressed to express support

Another highlight of the year includes a good cause as I Want To Share Foundation (IWTS) invited 550 esteemed guests, from philanthropists and celebrities to change makers, to their gala called “An Evening for Brave Warriors” at Shangri-La The Fort. We all came in full support of IWTS’ cause that transcends financial help, but also empowering patients and providing emotional refuge as well.

Young cancer survivors walked the runway wearing designer looks by Francis Libiran, Ivarluski Aseron, Dennis Lustico and Michael Leyva. It was a lovely show highlighting their beauty inside and out. Catriona Gray, Kaila Estrada, Kirk Bondad and others, walked alongside them as well, showing their support. A celebration of hope and life.

They also hosted an auction of stunning works from the likes of Ramon Orlina, Yeo Kai, Ayka Go and more — pieces that represent transformation, healing and hope. The proceeds from the evening supports Phase 2 of the Philippines’ first Charity Bone Marrow Transplant Wing at the Philippine General Hospital, and a donation of 50 Mindray BeneFusion/UVP Infusion Pumps to PGH’s Cancer Institute and their Survivorship Program. All of these offer a big step forward in helping patients heal and thrive.

We closed the night with a performance by Gary Valenciano, a survivor himself, that tugged at the heartstrings of each and everyone attending. There was no dry eye in the room. Young survivors lit candles onstage — symbolic of the life, hope and light that help them through.

We went home from the gala at 2:30 a.m., but my support will never end. Cheers to the I Want To Share Foundation for their commitment to helping cancer patients. Congrats to Sheila Romero and the team for another amazing event. And huge congratulations on your well-deserved P88 million raised funds. A record-breaking feat! So happy for all the amazing work you will achieve with this. Cheers!