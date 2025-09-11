SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
OPINION

Dressed to express support

A record-breaking I Want To Share Foundation gala
Agile Zamora
Published on

Another highlight of the year includes a good cause as I Want To Share Foundation (IWTS) invited 550 esteemed guests, from philanthropists and celebrities to change makers, to their gala called “An Evening for Brave Warriors” at Shangri-La The Fort. We all came in full support of IWTS’ cause that transcends financial help, but also empowering patients and providing emotional refuge as well.

Young cancer survivors walked the runway wearing designer looks by Francis Libiran, Ivarluski Aseron, Dennis Lustico and Michael Leyva. It was a lovely show highlighting their beauty inside and out. Catriona Gray, Kaila Estrada, Kirk Bondad and others, walked alongside them as well, showing their support. A celebration of hope and life.

They also hosted an auction of stunning works from the likes of Ramon Orlina, Yeo Kai, Ayka Go and more — pieces that represent transformation, healing and hope. The proceeds from the evening supports Phase 2 of the Philippines’ first Charity Bone Marrow Transplant Wing at the Philippine General Hospital, and a donation of 50 Mindray BeneFusion/UVP Infusion Pumps to PGH’s Cancer Institute and their Survivorship Program. All of these offer a big step forward in helping patients heal and thrive.

We closed the night with a performance by Gary Valenciano, a survivor himself, that tugged at the heartstrings of each and everyone attending. There was no dry eye in the room. Young survivors lit candles onstage — symbolic of the life, hope and light that help them through.

We went home from the gala at 2:30 a.m., but my support will never end. Cheers to the I Want To Share Foundation for their commitment to helping cancer patients. Congrats to Sheila Romero and the team for another amazing event. And huge congratulations on your well-deserved P88 million raised funds. A record-breaking feat! So happy for all the amazing work you will achieve with this. Cheers!

GARY Valenciano with IWTS Cancer survivors and committees.
GARY Valenciano with IWTS Cancer survivors and committees.
Designers Francis Libiran, Ivarluski Aseron, Dennis Lustico and Michael Leyva.
Designers Francis Libiran, Ivarluski Aseron, Dennis Lustico and Michael Leyva.
MIKEE, Santi, Sheila and Milka Romero.
MIKEE, Santi, Sheila and Milka Romero.
BONNIE Tan and your columnist.
BONNIE Tan and your columnist.
GARY Valenciano
GARY Valenciano
MISS Universe Catriona Gray.
MISS Universe Catriona Gray.
Antonio Ressano, Rocio Olbes, Cristalle Belo-Pitt and Justin Pitt.
Antonio Ressano, Rocio Olbes, Cristalle Belo-Pitt and Justin Pitt.
Jeremy and Pia Jauncey.
Jeremy and Pia Jauncey.
bo Muralla and Roberto ‘Bobby’ Alvarez.
bo Muralla and Roberto ‘Bobby’ Alvarez.
SECRETARY Katrina Ponce Enrile.
SECRETARY Katrina Ponce Enrile.
Rosenthal Tee and Linda Ley.
Rosenthal Tee and Linda Ley.
Senator Mark Villar and EM Villar.
Senator Mark Villar and EM Villar.
Joanne Rae Ramirez, Vicki Belo and Bumbum Tenorio.
Joanne Rae Ramirez, Vicki Belo and Bumbum Tenorio.
Korina Sanchez and Arlene Cu.
Korina Sanchez and Arlene Cu.
Nene Leonor and Margarita Yeung.
Nene Leonor and Margarita Yeung.
Jonathan Sterling and Celeste Cortesi.
Jonathan Sterling and Celeste Cortesi.
Elsa Mercado and Angola Consul Helen Ong.
Elsa Mercado and Angola Consul Helen Ong.
Ramon Orlina
Ramon Orlina
USA Ambassador MaryKay Carlson and Mr. Aubrey Carlson.
USA Ambassador MaryKay Carlson and Mr. Aubrey Carlson.
DR. Hayden Kho and Jericho Rosales.
DR. Hayden Kho and Jericho Rosales.
DR. Aivee, Keli and Dr. Z Teo.
DR. Aivee, Keli and Dr. Z Teo.
Janine Gutierrez, Neelam Gopwani and BJ Pascual.
Janine Gutierrez, Neelam Gopwani and BJ Pascual.
Tessa Prieto, Robby Carmona and Tim Yap.
Tessa Prieto, Robby Carmona and Tim Yap.
Shilpa Tolani and Imelda Menquito.a
Shilpa Tolani and Imelda Menquito.a
PIA Yanson, Irene Montemayor and Jill Tan.
PIA Yanson, Irene Montemayor and Jill Tan.
Ofelia Wadle and Jennifer Sarmiento.
Ofelia Wadle and Jennifer Sarmiento.
Mandy Romero in Ivarluski Aseron.
Mandy Romero in Ivarluski Aseron.
Janice de Belen and Alice Samson.
Janice de Belen and Alice Samson.
David Lim and Atty. Karen Jimeno.
David Lim and Atty. Karen Jimeno.
Bernie and Vivian Caramba.
Bernie and Vivian Caramba.Photographs by Agile Zamora for DAILY TRIBUNE
Cancer Awareness
Charity Gala 2025
Celebrity Fundraiser

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph