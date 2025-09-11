DPWH hits Bulacan officials with corruption charges

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has launched a sweeping crackdown, filing charges against 20 officials of its Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office and four private contractors over alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon personally submitted key documents to the Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday, setting the stage for cases under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, the Revised Penal Code, and other related laws.

“All those who need to be held accountable must be held accountable. Even if he knows them, if they are his friends, his allies, all must be held accountable. This is just the beginning while the Independent Commission that our President will establish is not yet in place,” Dizon said.

The officials charged include former District Engineer Henry C. Alcantara; former Assistant District Engineer Brice Ericson D. Hernandez; Construction Section Chiefs Jaypee D. Mendoza and John Michael E. Ramos; Planning and Design Section Chief Ernesto C. Galang; OIC Maintenance Section Chiefs Lorenzo A. Pagtalunan and Jaime R. Hernandez; Quality Assurance Section Chief Norberto L. Santos; Administrative Section Chief Floralyn Y. Simbulan; Finance Section Juanito C. Mendoza; Budget Unit Head Roberto A. Roque; Procurement Unit Head Benedict J. Matawaran; Cashier Christina Mae D. Pineda; and Project Engineers Paul Jayson F. Duya, Merg Jaron C. Laus, Lemuel Ephraim C. Roque, Arjay S. Domasig, John Carlo C. Rivera, John Benex S. Francisco, along with Engr. Jolo Mari V. Tayao.

Contractors named in the case are Sally N. Santos of SYMS Construction Trading; Mark Allan V. Arevalo of Wawao Builders; Ma. Roma Angeline D. Rimando with beneficial owner Cezarah Rowena C. Discaya of St. Timothy Construction Corporation; and Robert T. Imperio of IM Construction Corporation.

“We will all get the justice that we all deserve as Filipinos,” Dizon said.

He also urged the public to report any suspected anomalies in DPWH projects or officials.

“I am asking for the help of the people. Let us channel our anger to catch them. You are already used to me; in the past, you sent ‘kamote’ drivers to the streets.

Now, look for them, send them to us. Believe me, all of them will be included in cases like this in the coming weeks, next month,” Dizon added.