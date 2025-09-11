DPWH drops uniform rule amid crisis

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has temporarily excused all officials and employees from wearing the prescribed office uniform.

In a memorandum issued on Tuesday, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said the temporary suspension seeks to ensure a safe and respectful workplace while addressing serious allegations within its ranks.

“In light of current events, all officials and employees of the DPWH are excused from wearing the prescribed office uniform until further notice,” Dizon said in the memorandum.

“All officials and employees of the DPWH are nevertheless expected to report for duty in appropriate and presentable attire at all times, in accordance with Civil Service Commission Memorandum Circular No. 16, s. 2024 (Revised Dress Code for Government Officials and Employees), and in keeping with the standards of professionalism in public service,” he added.

However, the DPWH stressed that employees must continue to maintain a professional appearance while on duty.