DOST highlights science and technology week’s role in innovation

ROXAS CITY, CAPIZ — Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum emphasized the importance of having a Science and Technology Week (RSTW), noting that it raises public awareness about the current status of innovation in the country.

Originally held within Metro Manila as the National Science and Technology Week (NSTW), the DOST decided in 2023 to hold it outside Luzon. In 2023, NSTW was held in Iloilo, and in 2024, it was held in Cagayan de Oro. This year, the NSTW will be in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

Meanwhile, this week’s Regional Science and Technology Week is currently being held in Roxas City, Capiz, the seafood capital of the Philippines.

"So, we're developing smart and sustainable communities all over the country. Roxas City is one of them. This RSTW is also a way of inviting people to interact with scientists, with business people, so that their ideas of either research or business will be actually improved," Solidum noted.

Solidum also pointed out that during the RSTW, students and startups could gain ideas from other researchers who are more advanced in their research.

"This is an opportunity for us not only to make people aware, but an opportunity for scientists, businesses, and ordinary Filipinos to interact and get ideas so that we can use it for improving the lives of our kababayans, especially developing businesses," he said.

Meanwhile, DOST VI Regional Director Rowen Gelonga also underscored the importance of the RSTW as "putting local flavor on the science and technology mobility."

"For Capiz, for example, we have a lot of exhibits pertaining to the blue economy, so that refers not only to fisheries and agriculture, but even to marine transportation, to sustainable island and coastal tourism," Gelonga said.

He added that he hopes local government officials attending the RSTW could gain a lot of scientific knowledge that they can incorporate into their policy-crafting decisions.

"Who knows, maybe we can encourage some of them to formulate ordinances to support innovative startup development. Because Iloilo City, for example, as well as the province of Iloilo, have already both drafted ordinances relating to supporting our innovative startup," Gelonga said.

"We are hoping that our [local government units] can actually consider this as potential legislation or ordinances that they can also adopt. Because we have come to realize that the development of innovative startups is crucial for developing our local economy here," he added.