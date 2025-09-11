‘Dating Gawi’ campaign highlights timeless digital entertainment for Pinoys

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., a digital entertainment provider, has launched a new campaign video titled "Dating Gawi?" highlighting how its platforms -- BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone -- help people reconnect through online entertainment.

The commercial depicts three friends who reunite after years apart, initially absorbed in their phones. One of them eventually suggests "dating gawi," and they bond over shared laughter and games on the digital platforms.

"Dating Gawi?" aims to show how DigiPlus provides a modern way for Filipinos to enjoy traditional pastimes like bingo and sports betting. The company emphasizes that its platforms offer a safe, secure, and user-friendly experience.

DigiPlus, which has been in the entertainment industry for nearly 30 years, said it is committed to providing reliable customer support and secure transactions. Users can access 24/7 customer service and conduct transactions through the official apps, websites, and more than 130 physical BingoPlus stores nationwide.

"Our mission is to ensure every customer enjoys a safe and seamless digital entertainment experience, with 24/7 support always within reach," said Pio Feliciano, DigiPlus' Customer Service director.

Dennis Yaw, DigiPlus' head of Offline Operations, added that the physical stores provide an additional channel of support beyond the company's online platforms.