Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

OX

Love: Conversations with your partner will be enjoyable, a short trip plan is good.

Health: Do not skip breakfast, it is the key to your energy today.

Career: News will arrive that will change your career direction.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive online buying.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Carry an orange crystal such as carnelian for drive and motivation.