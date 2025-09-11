Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A simple message will bring butterflies, watch its energy.
Health: Avoid too much aircon coldness, it may cause joint pain.
Career: Be alert in meetings, a sudden question will be directed to you.
Wealth: A refund or repayment will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 2
Advice: Place a gold coin beside your cellphone for luck in communication and transactions.
OX
Love: Conversations with your partner will be enjoyable, a short trip plan is good.
Health: Do not skip breakfast, it is the key to your energy today.
Career: News will arrive that will change your career direction.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive online buying.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 5
Advice: Carry an orange crystal such as carnelian for drive and motivation.
TIGER
Love: Your day comes with playfulness and affection, enjoy the moment.
Health: Drink ginger tea if you feel unwell.
Career: Someone may ask for mentorship, use your experience to help.
Wealth: An opportunity to be a reseller or part-time earner may come.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 4
Advice: Place a blue cloth under the cash drawer for cold but steady income.
RABBIT
Love: Your dreams are telling you something, observe what is happening around you.
Health: Drink soup this morning for comfort and hydration.
Career: Extra work may suddenly come, do not get annoyed, it has its reward.
Wealth: A good day to pay bills and clean your wallet.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 9
Advice: Place a silver charm in your wallet for protection of hard-earned money.
DRAGON
Love: Sudden heartbeat? Someone new may be coming your way.
Health: Warm up your body every morning for circulation.
Career: You will submit a requirement or application, this is a good day for it.
Wealth: A good day to organize financial documents.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place jade or a green pouch in the drawer for business luck and steady income.
SNAKE
Love: Insecurity may surface in the relationship, talk to your partner openly.
Health: Drink plenty of water and avoid oily food.
Career: You will be chosen as leader for a project.
Wealth: Small expenses can be avoided if the day is planned.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a purple crystal bracelet for emotional healing and good intuition.
HORSE
Love: You will appreciate more the true value of the person beside you.
Health: Avoid sitting too long, stretch every few hours.
Career: The flow of work will be smooth, you can relax a bit in the afternoon.
Wealth: A partnership offer will come, think carefully before agreeing.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Place clear quartz on the study table for clarity of mind.
GOAT
Love: Someone will reach out again, your story is not yet over.
Health: Eat yogurt or probiotic food for digestion.
Career: The proposal you worked hard on may finally be accepted.
Wealth: A voucher or free service will arrive, grab it.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 1
Advice: Place a gray crystal like hematite in the wallet to avoid expenses caused by stress.
MONKEY
Love: Time to reconcile, an apology is all that is needed.
Health: Stay hydrated especially if you will be outdoors for long.
Career: Avoid distractions, focus on details.
Wealth: An unexpected side hustle will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 8
Advice: Place three gold coins under the cellphone for financial news and connections.
ROOSTER
Love: Your partner will be more expressive today, appreciate it.
Health: Eat hot soup at lunch, it will be good for your stomach.
Career: You will need support from an officemate, be humble in asking.
Wealth: A good day to shop for gifts in budget-friendly stores.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Place a red ribbon on your bag or belongings to avoid the evil eye.
DOG
Love: Jealousy may arise, before judging, know the truth first.
Health: Keep the bedroom and bathroom clean, they are sources of fresh energy.
Career: You may be involved in a new team, be cooperative.
Wealth: There is something you plan to buy, but think if it is really needed.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Place a silver bell behind the door to balance good energy and protection.
PIG
Love: A simple sweet gesture will be the highlight of your day.
Health: Drink warm herbal tea if you have nasal congestion.
Career: Your presence at work will be stronger today, use it well.
Wealth: A good day to sell pre-loved items online.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Place a purple pouch under the bed for emotional release and inner healing.