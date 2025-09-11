Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday (12 September 2025)
RAT

Love: A simple message will bring butterflies, watch its energy.

Health: Avoid too much aircon coldness, it may cause joint pain.

Career: Be alert in meetings, a sudden question will be directed to you.

Wealth: A refund or repayment will arrive.

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 2

Advice: Place a gold coin beside your cellphone for luck in communication and transactions.

OX

Love: Conversations with your partner will be enjoyable, a short trip plan is good.

Health: Do not skip breakfast, it is the key to your energy today.

Career: News will arrive that will change your career direction.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive online buying.

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Carry an orange crystal such as carnelian for drive and motivation.

TIGER

Love: Your day comes with playfulness and affection, enjoy the moment.

Health: Drink ginger tea if you feel unwell.

Career: Someone may ask for mentorship, use your experience to help.

Wealth: An opportunity to be a reseller or part-time earner may come.

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Place a blue cloth under the cash drawer for cold but steady income.

RABBIT
Love: Your dreams are telling you something, observe what is happening around you.

Health: Drink soup this morning for comfort and hydration.

Career: Extra work may suddenly come, do not get annoyed, it has its reward.

Wealth: A good day to pay bills and clean your wallet.

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 9

Advice: Place a silver charm in your wallet for protection of hard-earned money.

DRAGON
Love: Sudden heartbeat? Someone new may be coming your way.

Health: Warm up your body every morning for circulation.

Career: You will submit a requirement or application, this is a good day for it.

Wealth: A good day to organize financial documents.

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place jade or a green pouch in the drawer for business luck and steady income.

SNAKE

Love: Insecurity may surface in the relationship, talk to your partner openly.

Health: Drink plenty of water and avoid oily food.

Career: You will be chosen as leader for a project.

Wealth: Small expenses can be avoided if the day is planned.

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a purple crystal bracelet for emotional healing and good intuition.

HORSE

Love: You will appreciate more the true value of the person beside you.

Health: Avoid sitting too long, stretch every few hours.

Career: The flow of work will be smooth, you can relax a bit in the afternoon.

Wealth: A partnership offer will come, think carefully before agreeing.

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Place clear quartz on the study table for clarity of mind.

GOAT

Love: Someone will reach out again, your story is not yet over.

Health: Eat yogurt or probiotic food for digestion.

Career: The proposal you worked hard on may finally be accepted.

Wealth: A voucher or free service will arrive, grab it.

Direction: Southwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 1

Advice: Place a gray crystal like hematite in the wallet to avoid expenses caused by stress.

MONKEY

Love: Time to reconcile, an apology is all that is needed.

Health: Stay hydrated especially if you will be outdoors for long.

Career: Avoid distractions, focus on details.

Wealth: An unexpected side hustle will arrive.

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: Place three gold coins under the cellphone for financial news and connections.

ROOSTER

Love: Your partner will be more expressive today, appreciate it.

Health: Eat hot soup at lunch, it will be good for your stomach.

Career: You will need support from an officemate, be humble in asking.

Wealth: A good day to shop for gifts in budget-friendly stores.

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Place a red ribbon on your bag or belongings to avoid the evil eye.

DOG

Love: Jealousy may arise, before judging, know the truth first.

Health: Keep the bedroom and bathroom clean, they are sources of fresh energy.

Career: You may be involved in a new team, be cooperative.

Wealth: There is something you plan to buy, but think if it is really needed.

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Place a silver bell behind the door to balance good energy and protection.

PIG

Love: A simple sweet gesture will be the highlight of your day.

Health: Drink warm herbal tea if you have nasal congestion.

Career: Your presence at work will be stronger today, use it well.

Wealth: A good day to sell pre-loved items online.

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Place a purple pouch under the bed for emotional release and inner healing.

