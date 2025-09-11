CREBA convention in Baguio to push “Housing for All” agenda

The Chamber of Real Estate and Builders’ Associations, Inc. (CREBA) will host its National Convention from 15 to 17 October 2025 in Baguio City, marking the organization’s 52nd founding anniversary and National Shelter Month.

This year’s theme, “One Voice, One Vision, Housing for All,” reflects a call for unified action among government, private developers, and industry stakeholders to provide decent, affordable, and sustainable homes for Filipinos, said CREBA national president Noel Toti M. Cariño.

Convention organizing committee chairman Fernando S. Tiong said the gathering will highlight CREBA’s strong support for the Marcos administration’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program. It will also tackle urgent issues such as access to financing, streamlined permitting, sustainable development, and incentives to accelerate mass housing production.

“By convening industry leaders, policymakers, and advocates, CREBA seeks to amplify the housing sector’s role in national growth and social equity,” CREBA national chair Jerry M. Navarrete underscored.

The event also reaffirms CREBA’s commitment to advancing policies and partnerships to close the housing gap and make the vision of “Housing for All” a reality.

Platinum partners for the convention include Boysen Paint and Vistaland and Communityline Development Corp. Gold sponsors are Megapines Realty and Development, DMCI Homes, Cebulandmasters Inc., Megaworld Corporation, and RLand.

Ayala Land and Robinsons Land signed on as silver sponsors, while Sta. Lucia Land, Billion Bricks - Bayan Foundation, and the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation are pearl sponsors. FS Dulalia Realty & Development Corp. and the Pag-IBIG Fund are diamond sponsors, Central Country Estates, Eastern Petroleum, and Borland Development Corp. are ruby sponsors, and Cityland is a patron.

The three-day convention will also feature a housing expo serving as a marketplace of innovations, business deals, and networking opportunities.