Cop, driver nabbed over smuggling P16M in cigarettes in Zambo

A police officer and a driver were arrested for smuggling P16 million worth of cigarettes in Zamboanga City, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday.

According to official reports, the operation took place at approximately 1:30 AM on 11 September in Sitio Bactus, Barangay Talabaan.

The joint law enforcement operation was carried out by personnel from Zamboanga City Police Station 4 (ZCPS4) Intelligence Section, 1st Special Operations Unit–Maritime Group, Zamboanga City Maritime Police Station, Special Operations Team–RMFB9, S3 Battalion RMFB9, and the Tactical Support Company RMFB9.

The operation led to the arrest of a 43-year-old police officer assigned to Jolo, Sulu, who was identified as the owner of the contraband. Also apprehended was a 55-year-old driver from Lumiyap, Barangay Divisoria, Zamboanga City.

Authorities confiscated an Isuzu ELF closed van containing 282 master cases of assorted cigarettes, with an estimated market value of P16,158,600.00.

Both suspects are currently in the custody of ZCPS4. The seized items, including the vehicle and smuggled cigarettes, have been turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper documentation and disposal.

PNP Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. lauded the successful operation and reiterated the PNP’s firm stance against smuggling and internal corruption.

“This operation shows that we will not tolerate smuggling and illegal trade, even if it involves one of our own,” said Nartatez.

“We will be relentless in cleaning our ranks and protecting the country’s economy from these illicit activities. The PNP stands firm to put an end to smuggling and corruption, because the Filipino people deserve a police force that is both dependable and incorruptible,” he added.

The PNP emphasized that all personnel involved in illegal activities will be held fully accountable under the law as part of ongoing efforts to uphold integrity and professionalism within the organization.