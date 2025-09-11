Bulacan police arrest 4 suspects, recover Innova in carnapping case

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Bulacan police have officially closed the 6 September carnapping and detention case after arresting all four suspects and recovering the stolen Toyota Innova in a series of swift operations.

Reports from the PRO3 on Thursday confirmed the matter is “considered solved,” highlighting their success in neutralizing the perpetrators and dismantling their immediate network.

The victim, “Jason” (a Taguig-based transport driver), was lured into renting his red Toyota Innova (NJA 1883) to suspects in Marilao, Bulacan. Instead of payment, the group assaulted him, seized the vehicle, and held him captive in a San Rafael inn. Jason escaped by jumping from a second-floor window, triggering an immediate police manhunt.

Within 48 hours, three suspects — aliases “Boss J,” “Kulas,” and “Nap” — were arrested. A fourth, “Nic,” surrendered to Baliwag City Police Station (CPS) on 7 September. All were identified by the victim and now face charges for carnapping, detention, and physical injury.

Acting on intelligence, Baliwag CPS operatives led by Lt. Col. Jayson F. San Pedro traced the Innova to Barangay Cupang, Muntinlupa City, recovering it on September 10. Investigators revealed the suspects initially tried to sell the vehicle through a fraudulent rental scheme before pawning it for P150,000 in Quezon City.

PRO3 Regional Director PBGen. Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. hailed the operation: “This case is resolved — all suspects accounted for, the vehicle retrieved, and justice underway. While broader links to rent tangay/sangla syndicates are still under review, our priority was ensuring these perpetrators face consequences.”

Though the case is closed, PRO3 and the Highway Patrol Group continue probing potential ties to larger criminal networks exploiting rental car scams. The Toyota Innova remains in custody as evidence.

Authorities urged vehicle owners to verify rental clients through official channels and report suspicious transactions.