Bridgerton’s India Amarteifio is the face of Jo Malone London’s new scent

Jo Malone London has named Bridgerton breakout actress India Amarteifio as its newest Global Ambassador, leading a fragrance campaign focused on self-expression, layering, and living your main-character era.

The 23-year-old actress, best known for her role as Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is now the face of Jo Malone London’s Uniquely You Scent Layering Campaign — a blend of Regency elegance and Gen Z whimsy.

According to Jo Malone London’s Global Brand President Jo Dancey, she’s the embodiment of the campaign: “Amarteifio is the perfect fit for Jo Malone London’s Scent Layering campaign – she is a rising British star with global appeal. And her creative, confident approach to scent layering reflects the themes of our Uniquely You Scent Layering campaign — celebrating individuality, self-expression and modern British style.”

The campaign is rooted in scent layering — mixing and matching different fragrances to create a signature vibe that’s 100% you.

While it’s been a Jo Malone London trademark for years, Dancey explained why it’s being pushed harder now: “Scent layering has always been at the heart of Jo Malone London, but now felt like the right time to spotlight it more intentionally. Through social listening and consumer insights, we know Gen Z is curious about scent layering, but many feel unsure about where to start or worry about getting it wrong. This campaign is about breaking down barriers and making scent layering feel intuitive, fun, and accessible.”