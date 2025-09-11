Bloomberry scholars earn nursing degrees

The Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc. (BCFI), the social development arm of Solaire Resort and Casino, is marking a proud milestone: its first batch of nursing graduates under the Medical Scholarship Program.

Twenty scholars have completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees — proof that the foundation’s investment in education is already changing lives. And these aren’t just ordinary graduates: 11 finished with Latin honors, while eight more received special awards for their academic and extracurricular achievements.

Among them are eight cum laudes from West Visayas State University — Karylle Kassandra Andrade, Jasmine Bartolome, Camille Marie Cabador, Kate Deslen Diana, Bianca Belle Grometes, Ma. Gwyneth Rose Sanoy, Edwin Umiten and Krishia Ranigo.

From Batangas State University, Francis Theresa San Antonio graduated magna cum laude, while Charlize Andrea Avenido and Reina Marie Gahol both finished as cum laudes.

These young achievers are now receiving support from BCFI, through Pilipinas Shell Foundation, for their board exam reviews — a crucial step before they officially join the healthcare frontlines.

But the foundation’s efforts go beyond nursing. In Solaire’s host communities, BCFI has also opened doors for residents to pursue caregiving as a livelihood. Forty-four residents from Parañaque’s Barangay Tambo and 25 from Quezon City’s Barangay Bagong Pag-Asa completed TESDA-accredited caregiving courses, giving them new opportunities both here and abroad.

BCFI’s Medical Scholarship Program was created with a mission: to help address the country’s shortage of healthcare professionals, many of whom leave for overseas work. Over a five-year span, the program aims to produce 763 graduates in medicine, nursing, and other health sciences, in partnership with 13 universities nationwide — including UP, St. Luke’s, West Visayas State University, and Batangas State University, among others.

For BCFI, each scholar’s success is not just a personal achievement but also a contribution to the country’s health system. “The objective is not only to support education but to build a stronger foundation for communities that need doctors, nurses, and caregivers the most,” the foundation said.