Bloomberry Foundation produces first 20 nursing graduates under scholarship program

Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc. (BCFI), the social development arm of Solaire Resort and Casino, marked a milestone in its Medical Scholarship Program as 20 nursing scholars graduated this year.

Out of the 20 scholars who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, 11 earned Latin honors while eight received special awards for academic and extracurricular excellence.

From West Visayas State University, Cum Laude honors went to Karylle Kassandra Andrade, Jasmine Bartolome, Camille Marie Cabador, Kate Deslen Diana, Bianca Belle Grometes, Ma. Gwyneth Rose Sanoy, Edwin Umiten, and Krishia Ranigo.

Three scholars from Batangas State University also graduated with distinction. Francis Theresa San Antonio earned Magna Cum Laude honors, while Charlize Andrea Avenido and Reina Marie Gahol graduated as Cum Laudes.

BCFI, through its implementing partner Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc., is now assisting the graduates with board review examination grants.

In addition to the nursing scholars, 44 residents from Barangay Tambo in Parañaque and 25 residents from Barangay Bagong Pag-Asa in Quezon City completed a BCFI-sponsored caregiving course and passed TESDA accreditation.

The Medical Scholarship Program, launched to address the shortage of healthcare professionals in the Philippines as many leave to work overseas, aims to produce 763 graduates within five years. BCFI currently works with 13 universities nationwide, including West Visayas State University, University of the Philippines Visayas, UP Manila Alumni Foundation/UP Manila, St. Luke’s Medical Center, St. Louis University, Iloilo Science and Technology State University, Eastern Visayas State University, Davao Medical School Foundation, Central Luzon State University, Cebu Institute of Medicine, Batangas State University, and Lyceum of the Philippines-St. Cabrini School of Health Sciences, Inc.

For caregiving courses, BCFI has partnered with CAP Training and Assessment Center and the Asia Pacific Caregiver and Training Center to serve residents in Solaire’s host communities in Parañaque and Quezon City.