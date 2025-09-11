Binibining Pilipinas sends off Annabelle McDonnell to Miss Globe 2025

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) gave a heartfelt send-off to Binibini Annabelle McDonnell, the country’s official candidate for Miss Globe 2025, at Araneta City, on September 10.

The event gathered McDonnell’s family, supporters, members of the press, pageant fans, and her fellow Binibini queens in a celebration filled with love and encouragement as she prepares to represent the Philippines in Tirana, Albania, this 15 October.

A story of resilience

Born in the United Kingdom and raised in Iligan City, Lanao del Norte by her Tito Tata, McDonnell has long been admired for her resilience and determination. A true “raketera,” she began working at a young age—balancing modeling, hosting, and other jobs to support her family. At the same time, she excelled academically as a full scholar and feature writer at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, where she earned her degree in Consular and Diplomatic Affairs.

An advocate for children

Beyond the glitz of pageantry, McDonnell is a dedicated advocate for children’s rights and welfare. As a volunteer for Save the Children Philippines, she champions education and support systems that empower children to reach their full potential.

Aiming for the third crown

Now, with confidence and passion, McDonnell sets her sights on securing the Philippines’ third Miss Globe crown, following the triumphs of Anne Colis (2015) and Maureen Montagne (2021).

As she departs for Albania, Annabelle carries with her not only the hopes of a crown but also the dreams of countless Filipinos inspired by her story of strength, determination, and compassion.