Ben&Ben twins: First double coaches on The Voice Kids PH

This Sunday, September 14 at 7 p.m., The Voice Kids Philippines Season 2 returns on GMA, bringing with it a new era of coaching. Joining Julie Anne San Jose and Billy Crawford are Zack Tabudlo, along with Ben&Ben’s twin frontmen Miguel and Paolo Benjamin—making history as the first-ever “double-chair” coaches in the entire Asian franchise of The Voice.

Breaking New Ground with the Double Chair

In an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Miguel explained the mechanics of their unique setup:

“The most challenging thing about the double chair is kahit dalawa kami, isa lang ang vote namin. It’s as simple as one button. So kahit magkaiba kami ng feeling, we only have one decision to make.”

Paolo added that this setup doubles the challenge, especially since they’ll be mentoring young talents.

“It’s a bigger responsibility kasi kids eh. We really want to be careful and take care of them as guides. Ang layo pa ng lalakbayin nila, and we want to help them start right.”

Pressure and Partnership

The twins admitted that timing is one of their biggest hurdles. Miguel shared that they often need to make decisions quickly:

“You only have until the end of the song to decide. So paano iyon—you’re listening, you’re thinking, and at the same time, you need to talk. Pag natapos na yung song at hindi ka pa nag-turn, wala na.”

Still, their bond as brothers often works in their favor. “We have a good way of communicating as brothers,” Miguel said, noting that their connection helps them act decisively under pressure.

A Shared Game Plan

Despite the challenges, Paolo emphasized that they came into the show fully prepared with a shared vision.

“When we said yes, we really just wanted to have the kids. Regardless kung manalo or matalo, them having that gift in itself—they are the gift, actually. We want to remind them of that. The voice that comes out of them is because of their belief in themselves.”

A Surreal Honor

For Miguel and Paolo, the opportunity to sit in the iconic red chair is more than just a new career milestone—it’s a dream fulfilled.

“It’s such an honor to be sitting on that chair,” Miguel expressed. “Napaka-surreal po ng feeling.”

As The Voice Kids Season 2 premieres, the Benjamin twins are set to bring not just their artistry, but also their brotherhood, into nurturing the next generation of Filipino talent.