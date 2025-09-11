Belated bookings

The long arm of the law has finally caught up with a few fugitives.

In New Zealand, a man who had been hiding his three young children in a forest campsite since 2021 was killed on Monday in a shootout with pursuing police who spotted him on the road after he burglarized a farm store. The three children of Tom Phillips were safe and returned to their mother, according to reports.

Meanwhile, a murder suspect who had been at large since 1984 was finally found by National Bureau of Investigation agents in his apartment in Baguio City on 4 September.

Mario Caubang Lumague was working as a taxi driver in the city when the 41-year manhunt for him belatedly ended, according to The Filipino Times.

In the Czech Republic, an overspeeding driver again tried to pull a fast one on police but was finally apprehended at his home.

The suspect, whose name was not disclosed by police, filled up a Formula One-type vehicle at a gas station near Dobris town and later sped on the D4 highway on Sunday, CNN reports.

Several police cars and a helicopter tailed the car speeding to the village of Buk, where the driver was cornered and arrested.

The red race car was first spotted overspeeding on the highway in 2019 and on another road three years later, but the police could not identify its driver who was wearing a helmet both times.

Driving an F1-type Ferrari or any race car on public roads is illegal in the Czech Republic.