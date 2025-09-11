Being you: Hajie and Lenie prove makeup is for everyone

Feeling good is just as important as looking good when wearing makeup. It is that extra dose of confidence that helps you stand higher, regardless of your gender.

Ask Hajie Alejandro and Lenie Aycardo, the most popular power couple on TikTok, who recently gave a live cosmetics masterclass at BeautyCon 2025.

The pair, who are well-known for their TikTok viral transitions, have perfected the technique of transforming naked faces into stunning glam looks with a few swipes.

“There have been many people sending me messages lately, telling me that their kids have been into applying makeup also. ‘This is my future Hajie,’ some would even say. It’s so flattering how people now perceive men who apply makeup. Then, we came from the mindset that said, ‘What? A guy who applies makeup? Is he gay?’ But know, perceptions are changing. And to think, I’m among those who changed their perspectives, it warms my heart,” Hajie told DAILY TRIBUNE partly in Filipino.

His message to men who love makeup is simple: keep going. “For all men applying makeup: just continue doing what you’re doing. There’s nothing wrong with what you’re doing, as long as you’re happy and growing in what you do, keep going.”

Lenie, who has built her own name in beauty content, agrees that the confidence makeup brings is unmatched. “When I learned how to groom myself and apply makeup, I really felt the difference at how people treat me. For me, for everyone who wants to apply makeup and become a content creator, just be true to yourself. Be you and be confident,” she said partly in Filipino.

At BeautyCon 2025, the couple demonstrated how fun and empowering cosmetics can be. Hajie demonstrated the contrast between everyday makeup and transition appearances, particularly when transforming into characters such as Rumi from K-Pop Demon Hunters or the classic Cleopatra.

Their live demo was like watching one of their renowned TikTok changes in real life, as they seamlessly transitioned from simple glam to full-fledged fantasy. Hajie even shared a clever hack: utilizing the GRWM lip liner as an eye contour tool, demonstrating that cosmetics is all about experimentation and pushing limits.

Of course, no masterclass would be complete without mentioning the GRWM Face Card Palette, their holy grail product. It is a versatile beauty staple. Consider a cosmetic palette that is as individual as you are, allowing you to simply mix and match your favorite shades to create your ideal look.