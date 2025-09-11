Beauty bogglers

What’s the latest in beauty? The entry of fashion brands into the beauty business is nothing new — we have Dior, Chanel, Hermes, Prada and Balmain at the top rungs — but Louis Vuitton’s recent foray with a $160 lippie upped the ante even more.

As if that weren’t enough, the upscale of upscale perfumes Maison Francis Kurkdjian has come out with the Baccarat Rouge 540 special-edition upgrade with a jaw-dropping price tag of $28,000. What!

To make the perfume even more prized, “only 540 bottles will be released over the next decade, each with a crystal display, hand-stitched lambskin sleeve and mirror-lines spruce box,” gasps thebeautyobserver.

Towards the other end of the spectrum, celebrity cosmetics lines have seen massive jumps in sales as online shopping redefined choices for the younger market. And as for the latest, that popular American brand Gap has also entered the beauty biz. Who’s next?

In the local scene, what’s tickling our fancy these days are those covetable yet highly affordable makeup lines selling like hotcakes on social media channels. But as much as PIXI, Issy, Happy Skin and O.Two.O are filling our makeup bags with their flush-inducing cheek sticks, we believe in that age-old advice: get good skin and the rest is just icing!

Of course, healthy food and drink are a must, as well as enough quality sleep. Drink plenty of water, too. Then ramp up the game with regular treatments.