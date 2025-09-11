BBM pays tribute to pa’s legacy anchored on duty

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. paid tribute yesterday to his father and namesake on what would have been the latter’s 108th birth anniversary, reflecting on a legacy shaped by duty, sacrifice and national pride.

“Through his entire life, what we always can see and what is always spoken of is the great legacy that he has left us. It is a legacy of service. It is a legacy of sacrifice,” the President said.

“He made it very clear to us that if you are going to be a good Ilocano, if you are going to be a good Filipino, then you must be willing to sacrifice everything, including your life for the Filipino, for the Philippines,” he added.

Marcos Jr. called on the nation to be guided by the values his father stood for.

“In everything that we do, we must be motivated by a true commitment to service, and a true, it must be driven by a true love of every single Filipino and a love for the Republic of the Philippines,” Marcos said.

He said one of the most profound lessons passed down by his father was the unwavering defense of Filipino dignity.

“We will not allow any great power, any person, to humiliate or to put down any Filipino. We must also always remember that we must do the right thing. Despite the difficulties, we must always find ourselves on the right side of history,” he said.

Those who continue the legacy of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the President said, must ask themselves if they are worthy inheritors of the ideals he left behind.

He reminded the public that true worth is not measured by isolated acts, but by a life consistently lived in service to the people.

While he was at home in Ilocos Norte, the President took time to join the vibrant Natnateng cook-off in Batac City, celebrating Ilocano culture through its rich culinary heritage. He was joined by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and their children.

The showdown featured traditional Ilocano vegetable dishes, showcasing the region’s enduring love for farm-to-table cooking and local flavor. It was one of the many festive highlights of Marcos Day.

The President also led the distribution of wheelchairs across Ilocos Norte, in partnership with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

A total of 575 wheelchairs were turned over to local government units in municipalities including Currimao, Badoc, San Nicolas, Paoay, Marcos, Solsona, Bacarra and Sarrat, and the cities of Laoag and Batac.