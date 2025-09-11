Ayala luxury tower nets P8B prelaunch

Ayala Land Premier’s newest luxury tower, Laurean Residences, has already drawn nearly P8 billion in sales ahead of its official launch—signaling the strong appetite for Makati as a prime residential address.

“The market response to Laurean Residences has been exceptional, and it validates the strength of Makati as the country’s premier address,” Ayala Land Premier president and CEO Mike Jugo said on Thursday.

“More than a collection of homes, it is an urban sanctuary where timeless architecture, purposeful amenities, and meticulous craftsmanship come together to elevate everyday life.”

Rising 65 stories within the 1.3-hectare Dela Rosa Gardens district along Paseo de Roxas and Dela Rosa Street, the tower will house 388 residences ranging from 72-sqm suites to 402-sqm four-bedroom homes.

The project anchors a masterplan that includes the new BPI headquarters and a 2,700-sqm urban park just steps away from Ayala Triangle Gardens and Greenbelt.

Laurean devotes more than half a hectare to lifestyle amenities—the most generous allocation by Ayala Land Premier to date. These include multiple pools, private dining rooms, a wine lounge, wellness and spa facilities, a cinema room, and a sky garden.

Residents will also benefit from hotel-grade property management under Ayala Land Hospitality.

Following the success of Park Villas in 2023, Laurean Residences extends Ayala Land Premier’s push in the luxury segment, appealing to families seeking both investment value and refined living in Makati’s central business district.