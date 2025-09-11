Ayala leads Phl anew in TIME’s World’s Best Companies ranking

Ayala Corporation topped Philippine companies in TIME and Statista’s World’s Best Companies 2025, marking its third consecutive year as the country’s highest-ranked firm on the list. Ayala placed 210th worldwide — its best global position to date — after ranking 273rd in 2024 and 309th in 2023.

The index recognizes companies with strong employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. Eligible firms must have generated more than $100 million in revenue in 2023 or 2024 and posted growth over the last three years.

“This recognition inspires us to be an even better Ayala as we journey to our 200th year. We share this with our employees and partners, whose hard work and support helped Ayala earn this honor,” said Ayala president and CEO Cezar P. Consing.

Ayala led 10 Philippine firms that made this year’s list, following what the conglomerate described as its strongest year in 2024.

Earlier in 2025, Ayala Corporation and core businesses ACEN, Ayala Land Inc., BPI and Globe were included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for ESG practices.

The group was also cited among the top 50 publicly listed companies in ASEAN — and top five in the Philippines — for corporate governance at the 2025 ASEAN Corporate Governance Conference and Awards.