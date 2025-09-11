Army vows full archipelagic defense ops backing

Philippine Army Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete has reaffirmed the Army’s full commitment to the nation’s new Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Operations (CADO) strategy.

During a visit to the Philippine Navy’s northernmost outpost on Mavulis Island, Nafarrete emphasized the Army’s role in supporting the Northern Luzon Command and the Western Command, which are at the forefront of the country’s external defense.

These commands cover the strategic areas facing Taiwan and the West Philippine Sea.

“As part of CADO, we are conducting large-scale training exercises such as the annual Combined Arms Training Exercise ‘Katihan,’” Nafarrete said.

He cited that these exercises are essential for preparing Army units for multi-domain operations and promoting interoperability with the Navy and Air Force.

Nafarrete also highlighted the Army’s ongoing modernization efforts, including the integration of drone technology, as a key step in transitioning from internal security to external defense operations.

These initiatives are being carried out in close coordination with the Navy and Air Force as the military shifts its focus to joint operations amid increasing geopolitical tensions in the region.

The Army is also investing in innovative training and human capital development to build a stronger, more adaptable force.

“We are ensuring that our personnel are equipped not just with tools and technology, but also with the skills and mindset necessary to defend our sovereignty,” Nafarrete previously told DAILY TRIBUNE.