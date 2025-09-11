Army reaffirms support for comprehensive archipelagic defense ops

Philippine Army Chief Lieutenant General Antonio G. Nafarrete reaffirmed the Army’s full support for the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Operations (CADO).

During a recent visit to the Philippine Navy’s northernmost outpost on Mavulis Island, Nafarrete emphasized the Philippine Army’s commitment to enhancing its role as a reliable and responsive primary force provider to both the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) and the Western Command (WESCOM) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

These commands are at the forefront of the country’s external defense posture, covering the strategically vital areas facing Taiwan and the West Philippine Sea.

“As part of CADO, we are conducting large-scale training exercises such as the annual Combined Arms Training Exercise (CATEX) ‘Katihan’,” said Nafarrete.

He noted that these exercises are essential in preparing Army units for multi-domain operations that require interoperability with the Navy and Air Force.

Nafarrete also highlighted the Army’s ongoing modernization efforts, particularly the integration of drone technology into the force structure, stressing it as a key step in transitioning from internal to external defense operations.

“The Philippine Army is strengthening its modernization efforts such as integrating drone technology into the force structure as part of the shift towards external security operations,” he said.

The Army Chief emphasized that these initiatives are being carried out in close coordination with the Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force, as the military shifts its focus towards joint operations in external defense, in light of the increasing geopolitical tensions in the region.

In addition to strengthening its force projection capabilities, the Army is also investing in innovative training and human capital development to build a stronger, more adaptable force.

“We are ensuring that our personnel are equipped not just with tools and technology, but also with the skills and mindset necessary to defend our sovereignty,” Nafarrete earlier told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

Mavulis Island, situated just a few nautical miles from Taiwan, has become a crucial military outpost in the Philippines’ northern defense strategy under CADO, which seeks to secure the country’s vast archipelagic territory against external threats.