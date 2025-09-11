Aquino urges DepEd: Update classroom data

Senator Bam Aquino urged the Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday to present clear and updated data on classroom backlog to determine the funding needed in the 2026 national budget.

Aquino raised the matter after learning during his visit to two schools in Mabalacat, Pampanga that some classrooms had been condemned for 10 years but were still not included in the DepEd’s replacement list.

“If the 166,000 classroom gap is really 166,000 or possibly more. Because we suspect it is possibly more,” the senator, who chairs the Committee on Basic Education, said.

“The budget is ongoing. I hope our numbers are right. We’re asking you to come up with the best numbers because we have an opportunity to actually fund education in a big way this year. So we need to know that our numbers are right,” he added.

Aquino emphasized that accurate data is crucial for ensuring that funds are properly allocated, especially after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed his intention to rechannel the P275-billion flood control budget to education and healthcare.

“So, apart from slashing this [flood control] budget, it’s important that it is allocated correctly. That’s why I want to understand whether our numbers are correct or not,” he added.

He also called on DepEd to issue a clear policy on condemned classrooms, including a timeline for their replacement, to help avoid double and triple shifts in public schools.

Aquino’s Senate Bill No. 121, or the Classroom-Building Acceleration Program Act, seeks to authorize local government units and non-government organizations to build classrooms in compliance with national standards and guidelines within their jurisdictions, with funding support from the national government.