AI won’t replace journos, public relations pros — PRSP

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, and people in many professions are using it, but it will not replace public relations (PR) practitioners and journalists, according to the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP).

In an interview during the 32nd National PR Congress, PRSP Vice President for External Affairs Norman Agatep stressed that AI can generate content and speed up processes, but it remains only as good as the information fed to it.

“Because it’s a tool, each journalist and each communication professional will use the tool differently. So how you use the tool will make your work different from others in the same profession,” Agatep said.

He added that AI, big data, and other emerging technologies should be viewed not as replacements but as enablers in the field of communication, as such tools will contribute to creating more meaningful connections with the public and stakeholders.

PRSP President Ma. Luisa P. Sebastian, APR, also stressed that the foundation of the communication profession remains rooted in empathy, human intelligence, and ethical practice.

The 32nd PR Congress, held at Solaire Resort North, carries the theme “Plot Twist: Unraveling Today’s PR Paradox.” Agatep said it reflects the contradictions continuously faced by the profession and the need to adapt to changing technologies and shifts.

“We were once storytellers behind the scenes, drafting our press releases and befriending people from the media, today we are expected to be data analysts, digital strategists, community builders, crisis fighters, all in one.”