4 suspected illegal recruiters nabbed in Palawan

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported the arrest of four alleged illegal recruiters and human traffickers in an operation targeting individuals offering fraudulent overseas jobs as customer service representatives and “spammers” in Southeast Asia.

The operation was carried out Wednesday by the DMW, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), the Philippine National Police–Maritime Group, Women and Children Protection Center, and the Palawan Provincial Police Office.

The DMW identified the Palawan residents as Rajib Ibrahim Dedik, Romard Amalya Francisco, Ramel Aligno Acojedo, and Feraida Rosario. Thirteen victims were rescued.

Investigators said the group lured applicants with promises of jobs in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand with salaries of $800 to $1,000 per month.

“Authorities discovered that the real motive was to send the victims to work in cryptocurrency scam hubs,” DMW said.

The four suspects will face charges of syndicated large-scale illegal recruitment and promoting trafficking in persons. Authorities are pursuing leads on others linked to the group.

The DMW reminded aspiring overseas Filipino workers to apply only through legitimate recruitment agencies and to be wary of job offers that are “too good to be true.”