20 DPWH officials, Sarah Discaya, contractors face graft raps at Ombudsman

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, Department of Public Work and Highways Sec. Vince Dizon file case to 25 individuals and 4 contractors involving flood control projects for violating Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Government Procurement Reform Act and Malversation through falsification of public documents in connection to the anomalous flood control projects before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City.
Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon files a criminal case at the Ombudsman against the agency's former and incumbent officials and several contractors involved in the anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan.

There are 24 respondents accused of graft and malversation of public funds in the case, including Bulacan ex-district engineers Henry Alcantara, Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, and big-time contractor Sarah Discaya — the beneficial owner of St. Timothy Construction Corporation.

Sally Santos and Mark Allan Arevalo of Syms Construction Trading and Wawao Builders, respectively, as well as IM Construction, are also respondents in the case.

The construction firms are embroiled in substandard, ghost or non-existent projects in flood-prone Bulacan.

This is a developing story.

Secretary Vince Dizon
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)

