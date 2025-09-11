20 DPWH officials, Sarah Discaya, contractors face graft raps at Ombudsman

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon files a criminal case at the Ombudsman against the agency's former and incumbent officials and several contractors involved in the anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan.

There are 24 respondents accused of graft and malversation of public funds in the case, including Bulacan ex-district engineers Henry Alcantara, Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, and big-time contractor Sarah Discaya — the beneficial owner of St. Timothy Construction Corporation.

Sally Santos and Mark Allan Arevalo of Syms Construction Trading and Wawao Builders, respectively, as well as IM Construction, are also respondents in the case.

The construction firms are embroiled in substandard, ghost or non-existent projects in flood-prone Bulacan.

This is a developing story.