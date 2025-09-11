13 nabbed in Central Luzon drug sweep

In a series of coordinated operations across Bulacan and Bataan on 10 and 11 September, police apprehended a total of 13 individuals for drug and firearms offenses, seizing illegal drugs and firearms, according to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

In Bulacan, 10 individuals were arrested for drug offenses and over P180,000 worth of shabu was seized. The coordinated anti-drug operations were conducted by police units in San Jose del Monte, Meycauayan, Pandi, Marilao, Obando, and Paombong. The seized drugs totaled approximately 26.8 grams.

In separate incidents in Bulacan, police also arrested two individuals: “Edwin” in San Jose del Monte for possessing an illegal homemade “pen gun,” and “Marc” in Bocaue for falsely identifying himself as a police officer while carrying a replica pistol.

Meanwhile, in Limay, Bataan, on 11 September, operatives of the Limay Municipal Police Station arrested one suspect during an anti-illegal drug operation in Brgy. Lamao.

Confiscated were one small-sized and one medium-sized plastic sachet containing suspected shabu weighing 3.59 grams (with a standard drug price of P24,412) and one caliber .38 revolver with three live rounds.

The arrested suspects and confiscated evidence have been turned over to the respective provincial forensic units for examination.

The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), as applicable.

Central Luzon director PBGen. Rogelio Peñones Jr. stated that these arrests demonstrate the unwavering commitment to combating crime and illegal drugs in the region.

He vowed to continue the intensified campaign against illegal drugs and all forms of criminality throughout Central Luzon.