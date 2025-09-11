108th Marcos Day celebrations

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the Marcos Day rites in Batac, Ilocos Norte, marking the 108th birth anniversary of the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. The First Family attended a mass, after which the president offered a wreath at the Marcos monument. As part of the celebration, Marcos also distributed 575 wheelchairs across the province, joined 51 birthday celebrators serenaded with the traditional Ilocano Padapadakam song, and with the First Family, sampled dishes from the Natnateng cook-off. Photograph by Yummie Dingding for DAILY TRIBUNE











