Zac Posen launches chic fall handbag collection

Old Navy may be best known for its flip-flops and everyday basics, but the brand is stepping into a new era with the debut of its reimagined handbag collection. For the first time, the retailer is housing a cohesive lineup of totes, crossbodies, shoulder bags, and clutches — all envisioned by none other than American fashion designer Zac Posen.

As Gap Inc.’s executive vice president and creative director and Old Navy’s chief creative officer, Posen has been eager to bring accessories into the spotlight. “This is definitely something early on when I got here, a year and a half ago, that I really wanted to put at the forefront, and something that our customers told us we needed,” Posen told WWD.

For him, handbags are more than just arm candy. “For me, when looking to elevate Old Navy style for our customers, an accessory is an incredibly accessible way to attain a style. It doesn't require fit. It can be a keepsake. It can be a pass-me-down. It can elevate the everyday outfit, and just give it that elevated zhuzh.”

Launched recently, the new handbag line is designed with versatility in mind, offering pieces for day-to-night wear at a non-luxury price point.

“This collection is about giving our customer something they’ve been missing – beautifully made, chic bags that can be worn from errands to events. Every detail was considered, from our elevated materials to our silhouette offerings to create a collection that feel modern, practical, and effortlessly stylish. We drew inspiration from beloved designer styles, but made each piece uniquely Old Navy, creating a cohesive assortment that can’t be found anywhere else. Our goal was to create durable bags designed for every moment in life – all at an accessible price point that delivers incredible value,” said Posen.

Blending trend-driven style with everyday functionality, the Old Navy Fall Handbag Collection delivers clean lines, refined finishes, and thoughtful details that reflect the brand’s optimistic, easy-to-wear DNA. The debut assortment spans three distinct collections: The Carrie Collection, The Prep Collection, and The Romantic Collection.

The Carrie Collection

A tribute to fashion icon and longtime Old Navy campaign star Carrie Donovan, this collection features three silhouettes – The Large Carrie Tote, The Medium Carrie Tote, and

The Carrie Crossbody. Each style comes in a variety of colors in butter soft faux-leather and silky smooth faux suede. Prices range from $29.99 to $44.99.

The Prep Collection

Available in 3 different shapes – The Small Prep Crossbody, The Prep Shoulder Bag, and The Large Prep Bucket Bag. This collection is sleek and sophisticated with each bag accentuated with gold hardware offering an elevated touch. Available in beautiful soft faux leathers, the rich tones come in solid, color blocked, and even a stamped croc version for the Shoulder Bag. Prices range from $24.99 to $39.99.

The Romantic Collection

Your new go-to bag for a special night out or when you just want to dress up a little bit. Available in two shapes, The Romantic Clutch and The Romantic Bracelet Bag, both over an elevated option to accessorize your outfit. Crafted in beautiful faux suede, each style is accented with delicate gold hardware to make it extra special. Each style in the Romantic Collection will retail for $29.99.