Young guns brace for battle

Alas Pilipinas is in potentially strong hands with the young guns providing energy and determination to step up for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of playing in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship that starts Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Italian coach Angiolino Frigoni put his trust in younger players from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) — Michaelo “Buds” Buddin, Jade Disquitado, Louie Ramirez, and Eco Adajar — as well as Josh Ybañez, Leo Ordiales and Peng Taguibolos, and Louie Ramirez, representing the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) as a two-time Most Valuable Player, to prove that the future is bright for Philippine volleyball.

For the 25-year-old Ramirez, who has shown versatility at Alas as an outside or opposite hitter, he is also carrying the pride of the NCAA if he makes it to the final roster and debuts on opening day against Tunisia at 7 p.m. after an electrifying kick-off ceremony featuring K-Pop group BOYNEXTDOOR and Cebuana singer-songwriter Karencitta.

“I’m proud that wherever I go, I still carry the NCAA with me. It means a lot to come from there,” said Ramirez, who is now playing for Cignal in the Spikers’ Turf.

“This will definitely be one of the best moments of my volleyball career. It’s the world championship.”

Buddin, who was once a kid from Palawan dreaming of playing in Manila, believes that making it to the historic Alas Pilipinas batch would mean the world to him after being a late call-up last year, stepping up in the Philippines’ back-to-back bronze medals in the SEA V. League 2024, where he also won a pair of Best Outside Hitters.

Disquitado, who received a call-up in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games when he was 19, has been the sparkplug of the team, giving the much-needed energy from the bench.

And for an outside spiker, who was discovered in Santa Rosa, Laguna, it’s all about inspiring the next generation of volleyball players.

“Honestly, I never expected to reach this level. I’m really proud of myself for making it this far. It’s not easy to get here,” said the 21-year-old Disquitado, who was part of National University’s five-peat team in the UAAP with Taguibolos, Ordiales and Buddin.

“This means a lot to me, especially for the experience. And for the younger players coming after us, I hope they work hard in training, listen to their coaches, and keep pushing so they can also reach this level someday.”

Adajar, the La Salle setter, is facing a tall order of running the plays with Owa Retamar on the world stage. But he vows not to disappoint with his teammates and coaches and the whole Philippine volleyball community rallying behind the team.

These up-and-coming Filipino aces may be coming from different programs and have been competing against each other in their respective leagues. But all of them are on the same page, promising to stay ready and contribute when they get a chance to play — if not, they will be showing the same energy cheering for their team.