Winter is here in Manila with Kim Myung Soo

During Korea Travel Fiesta 2025, which took place 30 and 31 August, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) turned SM Mall of Asia Music Hall into a wintry paradise, bringing a little piece of Korea's winter splendor right into the center of Manila.

Now that winter has arrived in Seoul, there's no need to take a plane there.

The massive celebration combined Hallyu magic, culture, and travel into one weekend that will never be forgotten. The location, which was decorated in blue and white, immediately immersed visitors in a joyous winter setting, complete with the glitz and charm that Korea is famous for.



Star-Studded performances

The cast of Show Musical Dream High — Se7en, Kim Dong Jun, Sunye, Lim Sejun, and Kim Dahyun — brought the drama and the song to life as the main stage was filled with energetic performers. During his travel talk show, Kim Myung Soo captivated the audience with a captivating blend of charm and storytelling, leaving them spellbound.

World-renowned taekwondo group K-Tigers left jaws dropping with their dynamic martial arts performance, even inviting the audience to join in for a hands-on showcase.

Rising dance crew ARTix pumped up the energy with a K-dance tutorial and show-stopping performances. Of course, Filipino talents proudly shared the spotlight, with Everyone’s K-Pop singers Sandra Dela Cruz and Venisse Sy, plus rising dance cover groups Kairos and Paradigm, hyping up the crowd.

Talks, food, and family vibes



On the first day, Filipino K-content influencers shared their experiences from the K-Culture Challenge Tour in Korea in June in the K-Creators Club Talk Show.

Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Korea's Family Tourism Honorary Ambassador, and her husband Jason Francisco talked about their amazing winter travel experiences in Korea on day two, which was all about family love.

Cultural activities took the spotlight too. Guests got a taste of Korea with a live K-Food demo as Chef Ara Lee rolled gimbap onstage, while Beauty Play artist Ryu Bomi showed off K-Beauty makeup techniques.

Immersive winter escapes



Beyond the performances, the venue came alive with experiential booths that made visitors feel like they were actually in Korea’s snowy landscapes. Highlights included an LED cube showcasing a dreamy wintery Nami Island, hanbok and SOPA jacket dress-ups, K-Beauty styling, DIY handicrafts, Life4Cuts-style photobooths, hand-drawn caricatures, and even Hangeul writing workshops. Each day capped off with a passport stamp tour raffle, where lucky attendees snagged prizes like gadgets and round-trip tickets to Korea.

For two magical days, Manila didn’t just get a taste of Hallyu — it got a full-on winter wonderland, proving you don’t need to fly to Seoul to soak up the magic of Korean culture.