What’s new, foodie?

Fries + drink? Potato Corner finally made it official. Starting 5 September, select branches will serve up Pop Coolers — two refreshing sips made to match every fry bite: Lemon Passionfruit (sweet-tangy tropical goodness) and Dalandan Pomelo (a citrusy, zesty kick).

On the savings side, Pandapro is turning your daily expense into sulit wins with Pro Week until 15 September. For as low as P33.30 per month, members score up to 50 percent off, free delivery, plus grocery discounts at Robinsons and Puregold.

Photographs COURTESY OF POTATO CORNER
Potato Corner Pop Coolers
Pandapro Pro Week 2025
Lemon Passionfruit drink

