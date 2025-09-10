VITRO earnings surge signals AI boom

VITRO Inc., the data center arm of the PLDT Group and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ePLDT, posted a 36 percent year-on-year increase in colocation revenues in the first half, its strongest performance yet, driven by rising demand from AI and cloud adoption.

The company said Wednesday that growth was driven by financial institutions, the public sector, and global hyperscalers.

Colocation remains central to VITRO’s operations as it boosts utilization and guides its expansion, while also supporting its connectivity business.

“We are building strong momentum in our data center business, with VITRO Santa Rosa (VSR) driving sustained demand from enterprises and hyperscalers. We’re growing our colocation business not just on VSR but also across all VITRO data center sites,” said Victor S. Genuino, President and CEO of ePLDT and VITRO Inc.

“To sustain this growth, we look forward to stronger data localization policies that will safeguard government data, accelerate cloud and AI adoption, and create even greater demand for the local data center industry,” he added.

VSR, designed for AI workloads and hyperscale deployments, has a total power capacity of 50 megawatts.

It holds a Rated-3 certification and Rated-4 readiness, and is fully connected to other VITRO sites, the domestic fiber network, and international subsea cables.

The facility also houses ePLDT’s GPU-as-a-Service, enabling enterprises to run AI workloads on NVIDIA-powered GPU infrastructure without large upfront investments.

With AI adoption accelerating, VITRO is preparing its 12th data center and has already identified new expansion sites.