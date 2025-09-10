VinFast offers free nationwide EV charging in the Philippines until 2027

VinFast Philippines announced on Tuesday that all its customers will enjoy free nationwide electric vehicle charging until 1 May 2027, under a partnership with charging provider V-GREEN.

The initiative covers all V-GREEN-operated charging ports across the country and applies to both current and future VinFast models in the Philippine market. The company said the program is designed to ease one of the biggest barriers for EV adoption in the country: the cost of charging compared with traditional refueling.

“With fuel prices remaining volatile, VinFast’s zero-charging-cost offer is expected to provide significant savings for everyday motorists,” the company said. The offer, it added, could offset years’ worth of fuel expenses for daily drivers while making EV ownership more practical and sustainable.

V-GREEN, which operates independently as an EV charging provider, has pledged to install up to 15,000 charging ports nationwide by 2025. These will cover malls, expressways, commercial districts, and high-traffic zones in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Under the agreement, VinFast owners will have exclusive access to free charging at all participating V-GREEN stations.

Beyond charging, VinFast is also offering up to 10 years or 200,000 kilometers of warranty coverage for both its vehicles and batteries, as well as nationwide service and showroom support.

The program complements government incentives under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which exempts EVs from excise tax and provides perks such as priority registration and green lane access. Analysts expect this combination of private- and public-sector measures to accelerate EV adoption in the country.

VinFast emphasized that its free-charging offer also supports the Philippines’ decarbonization efforts by lowering the barrier to clean mobility. “By offering cost-effective and cleaner transport solutions, we aim to support the country’s push toward climate resilience and energy efficiency,” the company said.