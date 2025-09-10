UST dominates PTTF tourney

University of Santo Tomas (UST) reigned supreme after bagging seven gold medals in the 2025 Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. (PTTF) Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge recently at the Home Court, Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

Eljey Dan Tormis led the winners from UST after ruling the college men’s singles, with the top-seed defeating teammate Joshua Manlapaz, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9.

Jebb Datahan also captured the high school boys’ singles crown, overcoming top-seed Emmanuel Paculba Jr, 4-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8.

UST also claimed gold medals in the doubles competition, sweeping the high school division.

Anton Bayona and Jhiven Clamucha defeated Jnash Chavez and Miguel Reyes of Adamson, 11-5, 15-17, 11-6, 14-12 in the boys tournament, and Xyra Malaluan and J-An Sanchez overcoming Shaira Puentespina and Padmae Vivas of UST, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4.

The college women’s doubles saw the UST’s Samantha Bandojo and Althea Jade Gadez beating Kyla Cielo Bernaldez and Angelou Joyce Laude of De La Salle, 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-6.

UST beat Ateneo, 2-1, in the college men’s team Division 1 event, and swept Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 2-0, in the high school boys’ team final.

In other results, Angelou Joyce Laude of De La Salle won over Althea Jade Gudez of UST, 11-3, 6-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, in the college women’s singles final, and Mike Aguna and JD Nominador of San Beda University defeated Arvin Garcia and Kyle Quinones of College of Saint Benilde, 4-11, 13-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-8.

National Academy of Sports also took home titles with Myzette Torres beating Kim Amandy of De La Salle-Zobel, 11-4, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, and the girls’ team defeating UST-A.

In the college women’s team event, De La Salle beat UST-A, 2-1, in Division 1, and De La Salle-Dasmariñas won over San Beda University, 2-1, in Division 2.

De La Salle-Dasmariñas also ruled the college men’s team Division 2, beating University of the Philippines, 2-0.