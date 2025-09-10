Tenorio’s Gilas stint under review

LA Tenorio’s hold of the Gilas Pilipinas Youth coaching reins will be put under review following an early exit in the 2025 FIBA U16 Asia Cup last week in Mongolia.

The Filipino teen cagers failed to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in the tournament’s 16-year history.

Furious fans hurled criticisms at the team, particularly on Tenorio, after Gilas Youth went home with a disappointing 1-3 win-loss record in its maiden continental contest under his watch.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will sit down and decide whether to retain Tenorio in his coaching job or go in a different direction.

“Assessment after the tournament is mandatory. We do it for all our teams. So, definitely there will be an assessment,” SBP executive director Erika Dy said.

“Nothing yet (on LA’s fate). I mean, this only happened last week, so we still have to process this.”

Dy acknowledged the public’s uproar after Gilas Youth stumbled in its campaign.

The squad was sent packing by Bahrain, 66-79, in the qualification match for a quarterfinal berth last Thursday. Gilas Youth finished fourth in the previous edition.

“I have seen how disappointed our fans and our countrymen are. I’m disappointed, myself. I do not hide that. I think we should have at least beaten Bahrain and been in the quarterfinals,” Dy said.

“I felt that we were more talented. But, you know, let’s remember that this is LA’s first time coaching in the U16 Asia Cup.”

The world No. 35 Gilas Youth struggled right from the group stage, suffering a 24-point battering from 51st-ranked Chinese-Taipei, 82-106, and a 31-point beating from New Zealand, 54-85, in Pool B. Gilas Youth barely survived Indonesia, 65-60, to earn a shot at a quarters seat.

Tenorio replaced Josh Reyes in November last year and had a successful debut after dominating the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA qualifiers held in Pampanga last May.

“We switched coaches late last year. And sometimes when there’s a new direction in the program, you have to take a step back also, in order to move forward more. So, we have to consider all these things,” Dy added.