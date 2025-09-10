Superal grabs 2-shot lead

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL — Princess Superal once again proved why she’s still the face of women’s professional golf in the Philippines, firing a flawless four-under-par 66 to seize a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic on Wednesday.

Superal was the picture of poise and precision, delivering the lone bogey-free round at the demanding Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club. While others stumbled with the tricky layout, the Asia-Pacific Cup champion cruised to a 36-hole total of 136, putting herself within reach of another Ladies Philippine Golf Tour crown.

She birdied three of her first seven holes — Nos. 1, 6 and 7 — sinking putts from inside 13 feet, then capped her round with a tap-in birdie on the par-3 16th. Her steady driving and calm demeanor stood out while others cracked under pressure.

“I’m happy with where I’m at because my driving and overall game feel solid,” said Superal, who edged Sarah Ababa in sudden death at Caliraya Springs last month. “I just need my putting to click tomorrow (Thursday).”

Coming off shoulder therapy and a much-needed break — even skipping the Bacolod Challenge to recover — she looked both healthy and recharged. “I’ve just been very focused on the process of my game,” she said. “Wherever the ball goes, I just stick to the process. I don’t feel any pain in my shoulder, but I make sure to rest it.”

Korean Seo Yun Kim kept herself within striking distance at 138 after another steady 69. Kim, who squandered a six-shot lead in the final round at Binitin last week, showed resilience this time. She briefly tied Superal at three-under with birdies on Nos. 6 and 9, but a costly bogey on 12 pushed her back.

“I need more practice with my driving and putting,” Kim admitted. “Overall, I just want to focus on my game. I don’t want to overthink, because whenever I do, I get nervous. So I just want to play happy out there.”

That change in mindset could be the key to finally claiming her first LPGT title — and redeeming herself after last week’s collapse.

Lois Kaye Go stayed in the mix with back-to-back 70s for 140, four shots off the pace. Florence Bisera, once in contention, saw her hopes fade with a triple-bogey on the 11th and slipped to solo fourth at 142 after a 72. Daniella Uy recovered with a 70 for 144, while Angela Mangala struggled with a 75 to drop to 145.

Chanelle Avaricio (71) and Tiffany Lee (76) followed at 146, while last week’s winner Pauline del Rosario fell out of contention at 147 despite a fighting 70. Gretchen Villacencio (71) and Mafy Singson (74) matched her score.

As the final round looms, the spotlight is on Superal — can she stay steady and close it out, or will Kim erase past heartbreak and script a redemption win?