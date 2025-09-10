Sofia Andres on restaurant, rumored engagement with Daniel Miranda: ‘Where’s the ring?’

“Well, where’s the ring?”

Sofia Andres seemed to be challenging everyone to locate the rumored engagement ring allegedly given to her by partner Daniel Miranda.

Speculations that the couple are engaged circulated online after the actress posted a diamond ring on her Facebook account.

The ring turned out to be Sofia’s gift for herself as the star turned 27 last 24 August.

What Sofia confirmed to DAILY TRIBUNE was that she and Daniel opened a new restaurant, The Scoop Skillet, in Dumaguete last month.

“Because Daniel’s family is from there and we really love Dumaguete,” she explained their choice of location for a first restaurant venture together. “It’s very chill. It’s a growing city. They’re always there for vacation, so we always want something new and I think it will help us to grow together — having a business.”

Having their own restaurant might sound romantic and glamorous, but for Sofia, it was actually hard.

“I tried to become a waitress for five days, I think. It’s actually hard to do business anywhere,” she said partly in Filipino. “I’m just so happy that the Dumaguete people are so easy to please and they’re also very nice and understanding. They know that we’re still young at starting this restaurant.”

More than learning the ropes of having a business, Sofia learned to appreciate her partner more because of it.

“I’m very proud of Daniel that he started something really big for himself and our family,” Sofia giggled. “He’s very hands-on. I even haven’t seen him! He’s still there!”

Being physically separated from Daniel because he had to focus on their restaurant is “hard, but it’s a blessing,” Sofia said.

For first-timers, she recommended their Beef Brisket, Burger Bowl and other affordable Filipino dishes, averaging to only P250 per meal. There is even a dish that costs P180.

She said she contributed much to the menu, but her most favorite among their offerings is the Burger Bowl since she prefers eating burger patties with rice instead of buns or bread.

“And the (restaurant’s) ambience is very nice!” assured Sofia, who was wearing a custom-made “elegant and cute” dress with sampaguita details at the recent 2025 Preview Ball.

“I know what Filipinos can do and I’m very proud of them!” she declared.