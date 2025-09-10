Serbian coaches backing up Delta

A pair of noted Serbian mentors will be on Pampanga Vice Governor Delta Pineda’s side when he makes his debut as head coach of Converge in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Rajko Toroman and Djodje Jovicic have been tapped to serve as consultants for the FiberXers starting Season 50 of the PBA this October.

The 70-year-old Toroman is no longer new to the local style of play.

In fact, Toroman laid down the foundation of Gilas Pilipinas program bannered by some of the best young players in the country at that time in Chris Tiu, Mark Barroca and JV Casio. The program was on its way to bear fruits but the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas had a sudden change of direction and appointed Chot Reyes as head coach two years later.

San Miguel Corporation hired Toroman as consultant of Petron before joining Barako Bull. Then, he returned to West Asia to handle Jordan before leading clubs in Indonesia, Bahrain and China.

He even plotted Gilas Pilipinas’ downfall in the Southeast Asian Games when he served as training director of Indonesia coach Milos Pejic in the Hanoi edition in 2022.

He returned to the Philippines two years later when the group of businessman Frank Lao handled College of Saint Benilde in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Now, with Lao playing an active role at Converge, Toroman will be retaining his role under a neophyte coach in Pineda.

“Coach Rajko will be coming (after) around five days from now,” Pineda said at the sidelines of the PBA Annual Rookie Draft last Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

“Coach Rajko and other Serbian coaches in Pampanga will still be there. I already talked to them to help me with the team.”

Aside from Toroman, Jovicic will also be sharing his basketball wisdom, marking his maiden appearance in the PBA after his stint with the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and the Pelita Jaya in the Indonesian Basketball League.