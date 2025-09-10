Senate OKs transfer of Brice Hernandez to Pasay City Jail

The Senate approved the motion to transfer the custody of Bulcan’s former DPWH assistant District Engineer, Brice Hernandez, to the Pasay City Jail.

The motion was moved by Senator Jinggoy Estrada during Wednesday’s Senate plenary session. “I move that we commit Brice Erickson Hernandez to the Pasay City Jail, Mr. President.”

The motion was seconded by Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel “Midz” Zubiri. It was then concurred by the chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III assured that the upper chamber retains its jurisdiction over Hernandez while under the custody of Pasay City Jail, after Senator Joel Villanueva's clarifications.

“Just to put on record, Mr. President, the understanding that the Senate retains the jurisdiction over that person,” Villanueva said.

In response, Sotto said. “Of course, it has never been the opposite. It is always under our legal custody. So the motion was to transfer that particular person to the Pasay City Jail.”

“The sergeant-at-arms is hereby directed to transfer Brice Hernandez to the Pasay City Jail as soon as possible,” Sotto said.

Estrada, meanwhile, asked the Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms (OSAA) to implement the rules with regards to visitation hours of prisoners.

He suggested that "no visitors will be allowed—only immediate family members, lawyers, priests, and other authorized individuals,” which was approved by the Senate President.

Sotto ordered the OSAA to make a list of those who will visit Hernandez.

On Monday, Brice Hernandez was cited for contempt by the Senate and ordered detained for allegedly lying during a hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which is investigating irregularities in flood control projects.

Hernandez repeatedly denied owning a fake driver’s license under the name “Marvin Santos de Guzman,” which he allegedly uses to enter casinos and gamble.

Under Philippine law, government officials and employees are strictly prohibited from gambling in any casino in the country.