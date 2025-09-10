Rotted body discovered in rapper D4vd’s Tesla in Hollywood

A shocking discovery rattled a Hollywood neighborhood on Monday when a rotting body was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to rising US rap star D4vd, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Neighbors of a local tow yard reported a foul odor emanating from the site, prompting police to investigate. When officers arrived, they discovered the corpse wrapped in a plastic sheet in the front luggage compartment, a feature common in this type of electric vehicle.

"We were notified this morning, and the car's been here for a couple of days," said Robert Peters of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The vehicle is registered in Texas to David Anthony Burke, better known by his stage name D4vd, ABC7 reported. The 20-year-old rapper, who rose to fame in 2022 with his viral TikTok hit "Romantic Homicide," was scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday as part of his ongoing world tour.

Despite the grim discovery, D4vd has remained active on social media, promoting his latest album without referencing the incident.

The tow yard where the body was found is located near Elon Musk's Tesla Diner, which opened in Hollywood in July to much fanfare. The case is under investigation as authorities work to determine the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death.