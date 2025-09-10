Robinsons, UP renew ties

Robinsons Retail and Top Breed dog food renewed their partnership with University of the Philippines (UP), boosting the Fighting Maroons’ chances to retain their men’s basketball title in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

Robinsons Retail chairman Robina Gokongwei expressed elation over the extension of their partnership, saying that it’s really overwhelming to be part of the winning culture and tradition of excellence that the Fighting Maroons have established.

After dwelling the cellar for so long, Robinsons and other sponsors pumped life into the Fighting Maroons, giving them the financial muscles to stand their ground in the recruitment wars.

Since the Gokongwei Group took over, the Fighting Maroons have won two titles and two runner-up finishes in the UAAP, transforming them into a collegiate powerhouse.

“This is our 16th year of supporting the UP men’s basketball team,” said Gokongwei, who used to be a sportswriter for the Philippine Collegian, the university’s official school organ, from 1980 to 1981.

“So proud of this team who were cellar dwellers for the longest time. Can’t believe we were 0-14 the first year of our sponsorship.”

UP president Angelo Jimenez thanked the Gokongwei Group, saying that “even when the breaks don’t go our way, our alumni never stop believing in the team.”