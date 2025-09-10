Risa backs independent flood mess probe

Senator Risa Hontiveros said Wednesday she would welcome more investigating bodies probing the anomalous flood control projects across the country.

Apart from the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the House inquiry, an independent commission to investigate the flood control mess has been proposed.

“If we can make their work complementary to each other so that it can be fruitful, really unearth and bring out the whole truth and determine who should be held accountable — and formulate the right steps moving forward, then good,” Hontiveros said in Filipino.

“There’s no problem in that so we can really deliver to the public a proper order here in the matter of the budget, budget execution, including the use of public money,” she added.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson were mentioned on Wednesday as possible heads of the probe team.

A retired ranking police officer, Magalong has served as Baguio mayor since 2019. In 2023, he led the formation of Mayors for Good Governance, a coalition of incumbent mayors of different cities and municipalities committed to “upholding the principles of good governance” and serving the best interests of their constituents.

Last 7 September, Magalong joined a youth-led protest in Baguio calling for accountability from officials and contractors accused of pocketing billions in public funds.

In August, Singson disclosed that he had “volunteered pro bono” to head an independent panel that would investigate anomalies in the government’s flood control projects.

“I’ve come out openly about this corruption program only because I have the full backing of the Management Association of the Philippines — private sector executives who have said enough is enough,” Singson said in a radio interview. Singson served as the DPWH secretary from 2010 to 2016.