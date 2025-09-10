SUBSCRIBE NOW
Police officer aids in delivering baby

Orani, Bataan — A police officer helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby in this town on 10 September 2025.

According to the Bataan Police Provincial Office (BPPO), Mobile 1 police officers, including Police Master Sergeant Ronald Imperial, responded to a call about an emergency involving a woman about to give birth.

Upon arrival, the officers saw that the mother had already delivered her baby on a cot before reaching a medical facility. Luckily, PMSG Imperial, a registered nurse, immediately cut the umbilical cord.

The BPPO said Imperial’s quick action saved the lives of both the mother and her child.

